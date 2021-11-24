President Biden nominated two women of color to lead the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) today, tapping Shalanda Young to serve as the permanent director of OMB and Nani Coloretti to serve as OMB’s deputy director.

The Senate confirmed Young to serve as deputy director of OMB in a bipartisan 63-37 vote on March 23. Since her confirmation, Young has stepped in to serve as acting director of the agency.

“In her eight months as acting director of OMB, she’s continued to impress me and congressional leaders as well,” Biden said of Young during his announcement today. “Shalanda will not only be a tremendously qualified director, she’ll also be a historic director. The first Black woman to hold the post.”

Young served as staff director and clerk for the House Appropriations Committee and has over 14 years of combined experience in various roles with the committee.

As for Coloretti, she currently serves as the senior vice president at the Urban Institute. Previously, she served as deputy secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development, assistant secretary for management and acting chief financial officer of the Department of the Treasury, and acting chief operating officer of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

If confirmed, it would also mark a homecoming for Coloretti, who started her career as a presidential management fellow at OMB. As a proud Filipina American, President Biden noted Coloretti would be “one of the most senior Asian-American leaders in government.”

“Shalanda Young and Nani Coloretti are two of the most experienced, qualified people to lead OMB,” President Biden said. “Each has been confirmed before by the United States Senate with strong bipartisan support, and I urge the Senate to swiftly confirm them again so they can lead OMB at this important time.”