President Biden has announced his intent to nominate Richard DiZinno as a member of the Privacy and Civil Liberties Oversight Board (PCLOB).

DiZinno currently serves as the vice president for strategy, policy, and government affairs at the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB). Previously, he served as the associate deputy attorney general at the U.S. Department of Justice (DoJ).

Prior to his work at DoJ, DiZinno served as chief counsel for national security and crime for the U.S. Senate’s Judiciary Committee. In that role, DiZinno “helped shepherd the reauthorization of Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act in 2018; passage of the CLOUD Act, which established a process for law enforcement to request data in other countries; and Senate passage of the USA FREEDOM Act reauthorization in 2020,” according to the White House.

DiZinno has also served as an assistant U.S. attorney in the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the District of Columbia, and he also spent four years as an associate at Howrey LLP.

The PCLOB is an independent agency within the executive branch that was established by the 9/11 Commission Act of 2007. It is a five-member board that is appointed by the president and confirmed by the Senate.

The board’s primary mission is to ensure Federal efforts to prevent terrorism are balanced with protecting privacy and civil liberties.