President Biden named two key nominees for the Federal Labor Relations Authority (FLRA) on August 4. The White House announced Biden will nominate Susan Grundmann as an FLRA member and Kurt Rumsfeld as FLRA general counsel.

Having already designated Ernest DuBester to serve as FLRA chairman, these moves will help build out the staff at the agency that handles labor relations for millions of non-postal Federal employees.

Grundmann is currently the executive director and chief operating officer of the Office of Congressional Workplace Rights. She had also been nominated to serve as the chairman and a member of the Merit Systems Protection Board under the Obama administration.

Rumsfeld currently serves as DuBester’s chief counsel and is an FLRA veteran. After 17 years of labor and employment law, Rumsfeld joined the FLRA in 2013 as the assistant general counsel for operations and legal policy in the Office of the General Counsel.

Rumsfeld will take over for Charlotte Dye, who has served as the acting general counsel since March, should the nomination go through.