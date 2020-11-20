President-Elect Joe Biden has named Cathy Russell Director of the White House Office of Presidential Personnel, and Louisa Terrell Director of the White House Office of Legislative Affairs. Russell is vice chair of the Biden-Harris Campaign, and during the Obama administration was Deputy Assistant to the President, Chief of Staff to Second Lady Dr. Jill Biden, and U.S. Ambassador for Global Women’s Issues. Terrell was Special Assistant to the President for Legislative Affairs during the Obama administration, an advisor to former FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler, and Deputy Chief of Staff for then-Sen. Biden. In the private sector, she has held senior policy positions with Yahoo and Facebook.