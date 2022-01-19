President Biden today signed a National Security Memorandum (NSM) intended to improve the cybersecurity of National Security, Department of Defense (DoD), and Intelligence Community (IC) Systems.

The memo outlines how the DoD, national security, and intelligence communities need to comply with Executive Order (E.O) 14028, Improving the Nation’s Cybersecurity, which President Biden signed in May of last year.

The White House released a fact sheet explaining that the NSM requires that, at minimum, National Security Systems employ the same network cybersecurity measures as those required of Federal civilian networks in EO 14028.

The White House added that the NSM builds on the “Biden administration’s work to protect our nation from sophisticated malicious cyber activity, from both nation-state actors and cyber criminals.”

According to the Biden administration, the NSM also: