President Biden has nominated Dr. Arati Prabhakar to serve as the director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP).

If confirmed, she will be the President’s Chief Advisor for Science and Technology and co-chair of the President’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology. She will also be a member of the President’s Cabinet.

“Dr. Prabhakar is a brilliant and highly-respected engineer and applied physicist and will lead the Office of Science and Technology Policy to leverage science, technology, and innovation to expand our possibilities, solve our toughest challenges, and make the impossible possible,” said President Biden. “I share Dr. Prabhakar’s belief that America has the most powerful innovation machine the world has ever seen.”

Before this nomination, Prabhakar worked in leading the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST). She also served as the Director of the Defense Advanced Research Project Agency (DARPA).

Some of Prabhakar’s background also includes working with big tech organizations that have created some of the world’s leading technologies in semiconductors processes and design technology.

She is currently a fellow at the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers and possesses a bachelor’s in electrical engineering from Texas Tech University and a Ph.D. in applied physics from the California Institute of Technology.