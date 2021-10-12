The Department of Transportation (DOT) Office of Inspector General (OIG) completed a quality control review (QCR) of KPMG’s report on DOT’s compliance with the Digital Accountability and Transparency Act of 2014 (DATA Act), and concurred with KPMG’s four recommendations to improve the agency’s compliance with the DATA Act.

DOT contracted with KPMG LLP to audit its compliance with the DATA Act during the first quarter of fiscal year (FY) 2021.

The objective of the audit was to assess completeness, accuracy, timeliness, and quality of DOT’s first-quarter FY2021 financial and award data submitted for publication on USASpending.gov, and to assess DOT’s implementation and use of the governmentwide financial data standards established by the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) and the Department of Treasury.

“KPMG determined that for the specific period, DOT submitted data of a higher quality but did not submit certain data completely, accurately, or timely,” the report said. “KMPG also determined that DOT implemented and consistently used the governmentwide financial data standards for Files A, B, and C.”

Further, KPMG found instances in which DOT didn’t consistently report one File C element in accordance with the guidance in the DATA Act Information Model Schema (DAIMS).

The four recommendations that KPMG made for DOT to improve its compliance with the DATA Act are: