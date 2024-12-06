The U.S. Army has appointed Brig. Gen. Marne L. Sutten as the new director of the Network Command, Control, Cyber Communications (C4) Systems Integration at the Office of the Deputy Chief of Staff or the G-6, the Pentagon announced last week.

The G-6 is the principal military advisor to the Chief of Staff of the Army and the CIO for planning, strategy, network architecture, and implementation of command, control, communications, cyber operations and networks for worldwide Army operations.

In this key role, Sutten will oversee the strategy, policy, and guidance to enable mission command across the Army’s Global Enterprise Network – essentially managing the integration of network C4 systems across the military branch.

Her primary goal is to ensure smooth and effective mission command capabilities across the Army network.

Sutton, who has served in uniform for over two decades, has held various roles throughout the service globally. Most recently, Sutten has been stationed in Washington D.C. serving as the special assistant to the G-6.

Before joining the G-6 team in 2021, Sutten was assigned as the Division Chief, Theater Strategy and Campaign Plans (J53) and the Chief of IT and Mission Services (J66) in NORAD and USNORTHCOM. Before that she took command of the U.S. Army Garrison in Ft. Leavenworth, Kan.

She graduated from the University of Washington and was commissioned a second lieutenant in the Signal Corps.