Army Corps of Engineers Looks to Migrate to the Cloud

In an Aug. 18 request for information (RFI), the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) is seeking information on modernizing five of its strategic applications, which will include a planned migration to a cloud platform and integration with an enterprise virtual viewer (EVV) as part of their modernization efforts.

In the RFI, USACE explained that it previously procured appliances to support its enterprise data warehouse (EDW) in 2013, the appliances will reach end-of-service for their lifecycle and will require replacement by the end of fiscal year 2021. As part of the replacement, USACE is looking to analyze and migrate three of its environments to a new cloud-based solution: production, development, and Continuity of Operations. The RFI noted that this migration is not meant to technically replace that existing EDW, but “introduce a new approach to data analytics and satisfy the functionality provided by the existing EDW.”

The five strategic apps USACE is looking to migrate to the cloud are Financial Transaction Record; Program, Project and Services Management; Construction Contract Administration; Army Owned Land Management; and Department of Defense Use of Third Party Real Property.

In the RFI submission, USACE is asking vendors to demonstrate the feasibility of multiple technical concepts, including:

Support multi-cloud data sourcing;

Create a unified perspective of all data with a full array of security controls;

Allow for rapid, intuitive and low-cost creation of custom views to meet mission requirements – much of which can be “self-service;”

Demonstrate the potential speed for the implementation of an EVV concept and value realization;

Proves current EDW mission support can be quickly migrated at an acceptable cost within one year;

Support structure and unstructured data; and

Operate and scale at a cost that is indicative of being superior to that of the current EDW approach and cost model.

Submissions are due Sept. 21 and should provide a proposed technical approach, gross estimation of the time required to implement the articulated concept, the type, and magnitude of resources required to construct and operate the EVV as described or inclusive of the changes proposed by the vendor.