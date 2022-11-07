Anjana Rajan has been named Assistant National Cyber Director for technology security at the White House’s Office of the National Cyber Director (ONCD), according to her LinkedIn profile.

Rajan describes herself as a “technology executive and social entrepreneur whose expertise is in applying cryptography to human rights and national security issues.”

Prior to taking up the position at the ONCD was Entrepreneur in Residence at Cornell Tech. She earlier earned a bachelor’s of science and a master’s of engineering from Cornell University.

Before the stint at Cornell Tech, she was chief technology officer at Polaris, working on how data can be used to detect and step human trafficking.

Rajan also spent seven years at Callisto, rising to the position of chief technology officer. Callisto is a nonprofit that works to empower survivors of sexual violence to navigate inequitable systems using technology.