Amber Chaudhry, acting chief experience officer at the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), has left her position at the department, according to her LinkedIn posting.

In the posting on June 16, Chaudhry noted said she will be joining the Partnership for Public Service and leading their customer experience (CX) portfolio.

“Some bittersweet news: Tomorrow is my last day in the federal government… As HUD’s CX Leader, I couldn’t be prouder of the passion and dedication of the CX Team and our internal partners,” she said.

Chaudhry has an extensive history working for the Federal government that dates back to 2011. In her latest position Chaudhry has spent a little under two years working on amplifying HUD’s customer experience program.

“I leave knowing that together we have established a robust foundation for HUD’s future CX program,” she said.

Prior to working at HUD, Chaudhry was the Bureau of Fiscal Service customer experience lead at the U.S. Department of the Treasury (USDT) for a little under a year. She worked at the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) for over two years as the agency’s customer experience lead and enterprise CRM team lead.

“Throughout the years, I have always cherished the opportunity to share my intrapreneurship knowledge and experiences with other agencies,” she said.