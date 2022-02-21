The U.S. Space Force’s Space Systems Command, along with the U.S. Air Force, is looking for feedback on its plans to conduct live, virtual, and on-orbit space cyber test and training events to boost training efforts for cyber professionals.

The Space Systems Command issued a request for information (RFI), looking for “various approaches to include software-only solutions that can run on cloud infrastructure to hardware-delivered solutions.”

The RFI comes after Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall established seven new operational imperatives for 2022, which he said will help the Air and Space Forces offset actions by China and others that have dented the “presumption of superiority” held by the United States.

The RFI supports the analysis of the seventh imperative, “Evaluating Readiness of the DAF [Department of the Air Force] to Transition to a Wartime Posture Against a Peer Competitor,” according to the RFI.

The Space Systems Command wants to hear from contractors who can “provide an environment which can be customized on demand to match intel-driven requirements and can be presented to an available Cyber Range or Training and Research environment.”

Among a number of other capabilities the command is looking for, it also wants to hear from contractors who have the ability to incorporate independent cyber tools into the cyber environment, allowing cyber professionals to engage with various threat scenarios.

The Air Force said it may issue separate RFIs in support of the other imperatives, but it also wants to know how contractors’ “technology and operational concepts for this imperative could enable, connect, and contribute across all seven imperatives.”

Responses to the RFI are due March 19.