The United States Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) said in a recent posting on SAM.gov that it wants industry to submit research white papers that drive toward the goal of using artificial intelligence (AI) technologies to help the service branch cut down on tasking order planning cycles.

AFRL says it wants “innovative research that revolutionizes air operations planning by combining Artificial Intelligence (AI)-driven planning with interactive gaming to significantly reduce the Air Tasking Order planning cycle.”

“Human-guided AI will generate myriad potential courses of action, and the gaming environment will allow operators to explore, cull, and evaluate combat plans, gaining insight into the future battlespace,” AFRL said in its “Fight Tonight” broad agency announcement (BAA).

While the BAA will run for five years, AFRL is looking for white papers by Jan. 10 on the first technical area of the project dealing with interactive plan refinement and by Feb. 25 on the second area dealing with plan gaming and outcome analysis.

AFRL said that the total estimated funding for the BAA will total $99 million, with eventual awards ranging from $3 million to $40 million.