Air Force Names new Deputy CIO

The Air Force has named Lauren Knausenberger as deputy CIO, an Air Force spokesperson confirmed to MeriTalk today. Knausenberger fills the position left by Bill Marion at the end of April.

Prior to her deputy CIO role with the Air Force, Knausenberger has been the director of Cyberspace Innovation for the service as well as the Air Force’s chief transformation officer. Prior to joining the government, Knausenberger founded Accellint, Inc., a consulting firm specializing in national security issues.

Marion managed the Air Force’s $17 billion IT and cyber operations portfolio as deputy CIO since 2016. Arthur Hatcher, an associate deputy CIO at Air Force, served as acting deputy CIO after Marion’s departure.

Knausenberger said earlier this year that the Air Force’s culture of remote work changed quickly out of necessity due to the coronavirus pandemic.