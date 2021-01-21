The Air Force Office of Scientific Research (AFOSR), the National Research Foundation of Korea (NRF), and the Institute of Information & Communications Technology Planning & Evaluation (IITP) announced a joint international partnership that will offer three-year research grants in quantum information science and technologies.

The joint effort will allow scientists and engineers in the United States and Korea to collaborate on these emerging technologies as part of an ongoing partnership with Korean institutions NRF and IITP, and the Department of Defense (DoD).

“AFOSR continues to expand and enhance strategic engagement with our international partners through the dedicated efforts of our International Science Division’s global sites,” said AFOSR Director, Dr. Shery Welsh in the announcement from the Air Force Research Laboratory. “Our international program officers create programmatic opportunities to discover bold, high-risk, high-reward research that will modernize our Air and Space Forces.”

The grants are open to anyone but interested applicants must have at least two co-principal investigators for each team. One must be from a U.S. institution and one from a Korean institution.

“The proposals will be reviewed by both NRF/IITP and AFOSR,” the announcement says. “It is expected that basic-research efforts funded under this program will publish their results in the open literature fostering greater scientific collaboration between the U.S. and Korea.”