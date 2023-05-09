The U.S. Air Force awarded General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT) a $137.8 million contract last week to provide support for the special warfare acquisition growth and refresh, Guardian Angel operations, and tactical air control party modernization programs.

According to the Pentagon’s May 5 contract digest, GDIT’s new award is an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, cost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price contract for service required to develop and sustain the system-of-systems Special Warfare Assault Kit.

Specifically, GDIT will help the branch carry out a technology refresh of the Special Warfare Assault Kit system-of-systems – which works to help special operators carry out specific missions – modernize non-aircraft weapon system programs, and update tactical air control parties.

This contract also involves Foreign Military Sales to 22 different countries: Australia, Bulgaria, India, Bahrain, Bosnia, Canada, Chile, Czech Republic, Montenegro, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Turkiye, Estonia, Kenya, Lithuania, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, and Latvia.

The Air Force said it received five offers in total for the 10-year award, making the single-award contract “the result of a competitive source-selection acquisition.” According to the contract announcement, GDIT was given $250,000 at the time of the award for fiscal year 2023 research, development, test, and evaluation funds.

GDIT will perform work in Dayton, Ohio, and the contract work is expected to be completed by June 2033, the Defense Department said.