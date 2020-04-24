Agencies Make Progress on Federal Data Strategy Action Plan

Federal agencies are making progress on the Federal Data Strategy 2020 Action Plan, having completed seven early milestones with three on their way to being completed.

Among those early milestones completed include:

Representatives from 57 agencies attended the inaugural Chief Data Officer Council meeting;

The Office of Management and Budget established its Federal Data Policy Committee;

Set priorities of the Federal Data Policy Committee by membership endorsement;

OMB published an AI request for information;

OMB distributed goals for a framework to provide a structure for a data skills catalog;

The Census Bureau began working with the Interagency Council on Statistical Policy to pilot a one-stop portal that will reduce the burden on researchers requesting access to restricted data assets; and

The General Services Administration (GSA) debuted a metadata management tool pilot and initial feature set to interested agencies.

“Achieving milestones builds a solid foundation that will support agencies as they implement the strategy over the next decade,” GSA wrote in a press release. “Together, agencies will leverage the full value of federal data for mission, service, and the public good through ethical governance and conscious design.”

The finalized framework for the Federal Data Strategy was completed in June 2019. The strategy set up 40 finalized practices along with 10 principles for how agencies should utilize Federal data. The Action Plan “establishes a solid foundation that will support implementation of the strategy over the next decade.”