ACT-IAC Releases OTA Best Practices

ACT-IAC released a best practices guide July 10 for industry and government on how to approach other transaction authorities (OTAs), a novel approach to Federal contracting governed by the Federal Acquisition Regulation. The guide outlines four best practices for industry – such as accounting for prototyping costs – and seven for government – including increasing access to OTA opportunities – to help each sector adapt to the “expanding role” of OTAs for research, prototypes, and production. ACT-IAC concludes that education and planning between government and industry are key to successful OTA execution. “The ACT-IAC white paper is another outcome of the collaborative effort of government and industry to develop a resource to help agencies achieve their mission through the proper use OTA,” David Wennergren, CEO of ACT-IAC, said.