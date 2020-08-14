ACT-IAC Publishes NIST Cybersecurity Framework Review
The American Council for Technology and Industry Advisory Council (ACT-IAC)’s Cybersecurity Community of Interest, in partnership with master’s degree candidates at the University of Indiana at Bloomington has published a review of the National Institute of Standards and Technology’s (NIST) Cybersecurity Framework. The white paper reviews the overall usefulness of the NIST Cybersecurity Framework for a government agency, specifically examining the framework when it comes to evaluating continuous monitoring.