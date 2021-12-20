In November, Aaron Bishop was elevated to the position of chief information security officer (CISO) for the Department of the Air Force, taking over for Wanda Jones-Heath, who now serves as the Air Force’s principal cyber advisor.

Bishop will be responsible for advising the department’s chief information officer and senior officials on cyber policy, cyber programs, and cyber force development within the Department of the Air Force, which houses both the U.S. Air Force (USAF) and U.S. Space Force.

As principal cyber advisor, Jones-Heath will synchronize, coordinate, and oversee the implementation of the department’s cyber strategy and will be advising the secretary of the Air Force on cyber programs.

In his role, he leads a directorate of military-civilian and contractor personnel that are responsible for developing cybersecurity policy and strategy for Air Force IT systems.

“Mr. Bishop recently joined the Department of the Air Force to drive cybersecurity innovation,” according to the department. “He is a highly experienced National Security Services and Information Security Executive with in-depth knowledge of government contracting, business execution, national security, military supply chain, criminal investigation, and cybersecurity.”

Prior to joining the department, Bishop held several industry positions, including serving as the vice president of enterprise business transformation, chief architect, and eventually CISO for the Science Applications International Corporation, and as general manager of Microsoft’s National Security Group.