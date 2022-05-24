As Federal agencies enter year two of executing the Biden administration’s cybersecurity executive order, more and more challenges and roadblocks are arising, given the complexity of the task and the enormous potential payoffs of the government’s multi-year bid to shift the foundations on cybersecurity.

Join MeriTalk and Merlin Cyber on June 1 at 10 a.m. for our complimentary Zeroing in on Application and Data webinar, where government and industry IT experts will put the spotlight on the data and application pillars of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency’s (CISA) Zero Trust Maturity Model.

The June 1 webinar – the final installment in a four-part series that breaks down and explains the central pillars of CISA and Office of Management and Budget (OMB) guidance on zero trust implementation – will feature insights from both Judy Baltensperger, Project Manager for CISA’s Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation (CDM) program, and Seth Spergel, Managing Partner at Merlin Ventures.

The webinar will explore results from a survey by MeriTalk and Merlin Cyber of more than 150 Federal cybersecurity executives that explores these challenges surrounding zero trust adoption. Notably, the research finds that Defense Department (DoD) agencies are significantly more likely than civilian agencies to see the application pillar as the most critical to achieving zero trust.

The upcoming webinar will dive into the thinking behind those findings, and explore where the data pillar fits into Federal agency priorities.

Further, the webinar will discuss optimal maturity, progress to date with application and data implementation, and expected challenges in inventory management, access authorization, governance capability, and automation and orchestration capability.

Our panelists will also address a host of questions central to understanding and succeeding in implementing the Federal policy, including:

Where do application and data rank in terms of agencies’ zero trust priorities?

Which of CISA’s application and data goals will be the most challenging to achieve?

What specific challenges do agencies face while implementing these pillars?

Where do agencies need support around the application and data pillars to successfully implement zero trust?

What best practices are we seeing as agencies leverage M-22-01 to improve application security?

