WikiLeaks 2010 Dump Changed Adversaries’ Tactics, Report Says
U.S. Cyber Command’s Fusion Cell component determined that adversaries would change their tactics based on secret U.S. intelligence information disclosed by former Army analyst Bradley Manning via WikiLeaks in 2010, a recently released document shows. The leaked information “clearly state that U.S. Government entities have knowledge of specific adversary TTPs [tactics, techniques and procedures], including malware, toolsets, IP addresses, and domains used in intrusion activity,” the report reads. The document was obtained through a National Security Archive FOIA request.