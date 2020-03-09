WikiLeaks 2010 Dump Changed Adversaries’ Tactics, Report Says

News
Defense & Intelligence

(Photo: NSA)

U.S. Cyber Command’s Fusion Cell component determined that adversaries would change their tactics based on secret U.S. intelligence information disclosed by former Army analyst Bradley Manning via WikiLeaks in 2010, a recently released document shows.  The leaked information “clearly state that U.S. Government entities have knowledge of specific adversary TTPs [tactics, techniques and procedures], including malware, toolsets, IP addresses, and domains used in intrusion activity,” the report reads. The document was obtained through a National Security Archive FOIA request.

Categories

Recent