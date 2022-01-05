The White House Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP) issued a request for information (RFI) in the Federal Register today seeking examples of digital health technologies that could be used to strengthen “community health, individual wellness, and health equity.”

OSTP said it is seeking digital health technologies as part of its initiative dedicated to Community Connected Health, which aims to lower barriers to healthcare for all Americans through innovation in science and technology.

Examples of digital health technologies could include telehealth, remote patient monitoring devices, health trackers, mobile health apps, and electronic health records, OSTP explained.

However, the agency is open to “any tool or set of tools that improve health or enable better healthcare delivery by connecting people with other people, with data, or with health information.”

“We are particularly interested in information from community-based health settings and about populations traditionally underserved by healthcare,” OSTP said. “To support this effort, OSTP seeks information about: Successful models of strengthening community health through digital health technologies within the United States and abroad, barriers to uptake, trends from the COVID-19 pandemic, how user experience is measured, need for tools and training, ideas for potential government action, and effects on health equity.”

Respondents are invited to provide information on any of those topics by Feb. 28.