White House Nominates HUD’s John Gibbs to Lead OPM

President Donald Trump has nominated John Gibbs, who currently serves at the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), as the next director of the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) for a term of four years.

Gibbs has been with HUD for three years, where he oversees the agency’s programs for addressing homelessness, community development, and disaster relief as acting assistant secretary for community planning and development. He came to the Federal government by way of leading non-profit teams in Japan.

OPM has cycled through several acting and permanent directors throughout the Trump administration, and Gibbs’ nomination is now awaiting Senate confirmation. Michael Rigas is the current acting director of OPM. In March, he took on the additional role of acting deputy director for management at the Office of Management and Budget.