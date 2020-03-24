VA Invites Retired Medical Professionals to Supplement Workforce

The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) received Office of Personnel Management (OPM) approval to hire retired medical professionals without pay restrictions.

In a March 24 press release, VA confirmed that OPM approved a request to waive part of the Federal law governing retired VA workers for one year. This waiver makes it easier for the agency to rehire retired VA healthcare employees to supplement medical staffs during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

“This action helps give the department surge capacity as needed,” VA Secretary Robert Wilkie said. “On behalf of all the veterans we serve, I thank OPM for its quick action and invite our retired healthcare workers to consider coming back to VA during this crucial time.”

VA will begin hiring actions “as early as this week.” Any medical professional interested in the opportunity can register online.