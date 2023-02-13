The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) has made two recent appointments to its Office of Information and Technology (OIT), tasked with collaborating with private-sector technology partners to create the best experience for all veterans in the digital sphere.

Kevin Klose, a long-time staffer at the VA, is taking on a new role in the VA’s IT division as the director of client technologies. Most recently, Klose was the division chief for client technologies.

Klose has spent over 15 years working for the VA, first as an information technology specialist in May 2006 and in April 2012 as a supervisory IT analyst.

The VA OIT has also appointed William Staton to serve as the director for security engineering. Unlike Klose, Staton has not been at the VA for as long. He joined the VA in July 2020 as an IT specialist.

During his short time at the agency, Staton moved to two director positions within one year. In January 2022, he served as the director of mobile technology and endpoint security engineering in January 2022 and in June 2022, as the director of the Cybersecurity Operation Center.

Prior to joining the VA, Staton worked in the private sector for McAfee, a computer and network security organization, serving in several customer experience roles, including resident support account manager and engagement manager.