USPTO Delays Electronic Trademark Filing Deadline

The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has delayed the deadline for mandatory electronic filing of trademarks from December 21 to February 15 after receiving feedback from the public, the agency announced in a Federal Register post.

The shift is attributed to “recent feedback received from external stakeholders regarding their need to more fully comprehend the nature of, and prepare to comply with, the new requirements before they become effective.”

While the delay will help external stakeholders better understand the work they need to do, the delay will also ensure that USPTO’s systems are fully ready for the transition.

“This final rule will also allow the USPTO additional time to ensure that internal implementation of the requirements associated with the mandate that applicants and registrants electronically file their trademark applications and all submissions associated with trademark applications and registrations, and that they designate an email address for receiving USPTO correspondence, is in place,” the notice states.