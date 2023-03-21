U.S. Digital Response, a San Francisco-based nonprofit that helps government organizations respond quickly to critical public needs by pairing them with pro-bono technologists, has named Hillary Hartley chief executive officer.

Hartley will take over from interim CEO Tina Walha, who will become the organization’s chief partnerships officer in early April.

Hartley comes to U.S. Digital Response after six years as chief digital and data officer and deputy minister for the Ontario Public Service, which is a digital innovation team that builds digital and data capacity and redesigns government services to better meet user needs.

She also was co-founder and deputy executive director of the General Services Administration’s (GSA) 18F technology and design consultancy, and before that was a White House Presidential Innovation Fellow.

“I’m thrilled to be joining the incredibly talented team at U.S. Digital Response, especially at an important inflection point for the organization and for governments as they continue to rebuild and recover from the pandemic,” Hartley commented. “USDR has done inspiring work with teams across the country, and I’m excited to continue empowering public servants to deliver important services to their communities.”

“As USDR celebrates three years of helping governments respond at the speed of need, Hillary is a perfect fit at the perfect time,” added Jennifer Pahlka, board chair at U.S. Digital Response. “Her experience building world-class teams and scaling impact both inside and outside of government will be incredible assets to the mission. Our country needs USDR, and we are confident that Hillary’s leadership will help the organization to meet even more of those pressing needs.”