The Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has awarded a seven-year, $199 million contract to Accenture Federal Services to support the agency’s Information Technology, Technology Solutions Division (IT TSD).

Accenture Federal Services will help TSA in operating and consolidating three credentialing systems into a single platform to improve how the agency responds to cyber threats and changing operational needs.

“These three systems play a critical role in delivering credentials to approximately 30 million individuals, including TSA PreCheck® customers, transportation workers, airline crews, and hazmat drivers, among others. This new single platform will significantly streamline operations and provide TSA with the flexibility needed to more rapidly adapt to changing threats,” Anthony Pinheiro, TSA lead and Accenture Federal Services managing director, said in a press release.

Accenture Federal Services said it will use an agile methodology to enhance and modernize the applications on a single new platform.

“TSA’s credentialing systems play a critical role in protecting our nation from a broad range of threats,” said Maurine Fanguy, DHS lead and Accenture Federal Services managing director. “With this enhanced platform, we will continue to deliver secure, seamless support for millions of people in need of TSA credentials, while at the same time modernizing processes to deliver enhanced business value and efficiency.”