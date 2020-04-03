TIA Calls for Global Supply Chain Security Standards

The Telecommunication Industry Association (TIA) says that those involved in developing wireless, Internet of Things, 5G, and other compute-rich networks are at security and economic risk and that the solution is global supply chain security standards and programs that are industry driven.

TIA released a position paper highlighting the information and communication technology (ICT) supply chain being at risk now more than ever and industry must adapt as cyber criminals and bad actors evolve.

“Trust is the foundational principle for technology adoption, and those involved in developing and deploying emerging technologies and the infrastructures that support them must earn that trust through demonstrated and transparent accountability and verification that can only come from global, industry-driven standards and programs,” TIA wrote.

TIA cites that industry-driven standards are superior to Federal standards because they’re more equipped to foster innovation and investment, and circumvent bureaucracy. It also added that when industry-driven standards are “developed by the very industry players who livelihood is affected by ICT supply chain security, the measurements and benchmarking behind these standards and programs can offer a more systemic, repeatable framework” that will not hinder competition, innovation, and investment.

Among beneficiaries of an industry-driven framework, TIA states that manufacturers, buyers, suppliers, service providers, system integrators, contractors, and governments at the local, state and Federal level all stand to gain from securing global supply chain.