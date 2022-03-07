The Office of the National Cyber Director (ONCD) has appointed Hannah Suh as a special advisor. In the new position, Suh will support ONCD Director Chris Inglis in advising the President on cybersecurity policy, strategy, and engagement with industry and international stakeholders.

Suh brings nearly five years of experience in the security sector to her new role.

Before this appointment, according to her LinkedIn page, Suh worked at the Center for a New American Security (CNAS), where she held positions ranging from program manager to director of the organization’s Next Generation Security Leaders Program. During her time at the CNAS, Suh worked with policymakers and subject experts to develop strong bipartisan national security and defense policies.

Suh has also served as a fellow for U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, and the United States House Committee on Foreign Affairs.