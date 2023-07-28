The State Department’s Bureau of Consular Affairs has awarded two recompete task orders totaling $320 million to General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT) to help support visa applications and processing in South America.

Both awards fall under the Global Support Strategy for Overseas Consular Support Services 2.0 contract, with base periods of two years with four two-year option periods.

Under the Andean South America task order, worth $200 million, GDIT will support visa services in Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, and Uruguay. The second task order, worth $120 million, will provide services in Brazil.

“Every year, millions of people from South America seek to travel to the United States, and the demand for visa and other consular services is growing at an unprecedented pace,” Paul Nedzbala, GDIT’s senior vice president for the Federal civilian division, said in a July 27 press release. “To ensure that travelers have a seamless experience, we will continue to reimagine how consular services are delivered by implementing agile, innovative, and secure digital solutions.”

Through both task orders, GDIT will provide digital capabilities to support visa applicants, such as appointment scheduling, biometric enrollment, fee collection, and data analytics. The company provides the State Department with visa services in over 50 countries and securely manages over 100,000 daily digital interactions.

These digital capabilities align with GDIT’s new technology investment strategy announced earlier this year, with a focus on six “digital accelerator solutions” for its government, defense, and intelligence market customers. The six focus areas are zero trust security, automation for IT operations, multi-cloud management, software factory, 5G wireless, and AI/ML.

MeriTalk recently sat down with GDIT President Amy Gilliland in an exclusive interview to discuss what this strategy means for GDIT and how it’s helping to provide “digital consulting” to its customers.

“Ultimately, what I hope that this strategy does is it continues to keep us one step ahead of where our customer needs to go,” Gilliland said. “Because they’re looking to us in this time of dynamic change to provide them with consulting advice. Digital consulting is a big part of what our customers need right now, and they want our experience and our investments to benefit them.”