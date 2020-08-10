Staff Changes at FCC

Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai announced a series of staffing changes, including two hires, three departures, and a role expansion for a current advisor, on Aug. 7. Sean Spivey has been brought on as the wireless and international advisor for the Office of the Chairman. Spivey replaces Aaron Goldberger, who is returning to the Wireless Telecommunications Bureau. Allison Baker has also joined the Office of the Chairman as the economic advisor. Current Rural Broadband Advisor Preston Wise has taken on an expanded portfolio and will now also serve as the wireless advisor. Wise is replacing Nirali Patel, who is returning to the Wireline Competition Bureau. Also returning to the Wireline Competition Bureau is Melissa Kirkel, who has been on detail as special counsel for the Office of the Chairman.