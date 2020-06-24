Service to the Citizen 2020 Awards Honor Weichert, Hill IT Stalwarts

The 2020 Service to the Citizens (STTC) Awards are honoring over 70 government and industry officials for their work in driving improvements in the delivery of Federal digital services to citizens.

Top honorees in this year’s STTC awards celebrating the “Champions of Change” include former Office of Management and Budget Deputy Director Margaret Weichert – a driving force behind the 2018 President’s Management Agenda – as Government Executive of the Year.

From Capitol Hill, Sen. Tom Carper, D-Del., and Rep. Garret Graves, R-La., were named Legislative Executives of the Year for their work on the Creating Advanced Streamlined Electronic Services for Constituents (CASES) Act, which aims to modernize constituent services and was signed into law by President Trump in August 2019.

Jason Manstof, Principal Customer Strategy and Applied Design at Deloitte, was selected as Industry Executive of the Year to recognize his efforts to champion a human-centered view of customers, and to provide help to Federal agencies in reimagining how they see their customers.

All 70 plus of the 2020 STTC Award winners will be honored Sept. 24 from 2p.m. to 4p.m. at a virtual event hosted by Dorris Consulting, creator of the award program that debuted in 2018.

“It’s important that we honor and celebrate public servants and their industry partners for their selfless dedication to delivering information and services to the public,” said Martha Dorris, founder of Dorris Consulting.

“There’s no better time to thank them for their service than during this COVID-19 pandemic. We all rely on the government during these times and building trust in government is critical. It was my dream to be able to recognize these important successes,” she said.

The awards program focuses on leaders who advance government customer experience improvements through policy, legislation, programs, and strategic initiatives to modernize government IT and data usage to improve service delivery and mission outcomes. Those efforts include modernizing citizen-facing websites, digitizing enrollment, applications, and services, prioritizing accessibility, and implementing customer feedback programs.

Other top 2020 STTC honorees include Ed Meagher, who is being recognized for Lifetime Achievement in Delivering Service to Veterans. Meagher is now an industry consultant following a long career with the Department of the Interior and Department of Veterans Affairs, where he was the senior information technology official in charge of IT operations. In particular, he is known for his relentless efforts to embed IT into strategic decision making processes at Federal agencies.

Finally, Anahita Reilly is being recognized with the STTC Government CX Trailblazer Award. She was Chief Customer Officer at the General Services Administration, and advised many other Federal agencies on standing up their own customer experience offices.

Multiple awardees will be recognized from private industry, numerous state and local governments, and Federal agencies including Agriculture Department, VA, Commerce Department, GSA, OMB, Homeland Security Department, Housing and Urban Development, Labor Department, Social Security Administration, Treasury Department, and the Postal Service.