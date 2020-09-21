Senators, House Members Lining up to Support GovTech4Biden Effort

Several members of the House and Senate are lining up their support for GovTech4Biden – a group of government technology leaders that is raising money to support the election of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in November.

GovTech4Biden, which formally launched in August, has already racked up impressive fundraising totals and coalesced around a range of shared policy goals for government technology in the next administration. The group’s diverse membership is united under the banner that the Biden/Harris ticket is the best combination “to take our nation forward.”

Support for the group’s efforts is coming from all quarters of Congress – and beyond – with the following lawmakers set to appear at GovTech4Biden virtual fundraising events over the next several, crucial weeks:

Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., on September 23;

Rep. Mikie Sherrill, D-N.J., on October 1;

Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., on October 5; and

Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., later in October.

And on October 8, GovTech4Biden will feature a city and state government cybersecurity roundtable with Mitch Herckis, Senior Advisor with New York City Cyber Command, among others.

Previous fundraisers have featured Vice President candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., Rep. Gerry Connolly, D-Va., chairman of the House Government Operations Subcommittee, former Federal CIO Tony Scott, and Chris DeRusha, Biden Campaign Chief Information Security Officer.

The fundraisers begin at 5 p.m. Eastern Time, and feature an interactive format that allows attendees to participate fully.

For more information on how you can get involved in the most important election in a generation, please visit GovTech4Biden.