The Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs voted today to approve and send to the full Senate for consideration 11 pieces of legislation, including several related to artificial intelligence, the cybersecurity workforce, and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA).

The committee was set to vote on S. 3009, the Federal Secure Cloud Improvement and Jobs Act of 2021, but Chairman Gary Peters, D-Mich., said the committee was “holding that over” to continue to work and get the legislation attached to the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA).

Noted in the committee’s business meeting agenda as the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) Act of 2021, the legislation would expedite Federal agencies’ use of secure cloud services through FedRAMP. A near-identical bill sponsored by Rep. Gerry Connolly, D-Va., passed the House in January and was included in the House version of the NDAA.

Among other bills the committee approved today: