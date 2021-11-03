The Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee voted today to approve three Biden administration nominees to the Federal Labor Relations Authority (FLRA), an independent administrative Federal agency that administers the labor-management relations programs for more than two million non-postal Federal employees.

The nominations approved by the committee in a legislative mark-up session today include:

Ernest DuBester – who earlier this year was designated by President Biden as FLRA chairman – as an FLRA member;

Susan Grundmann as an FLRA member; and

Kurt Rumsfeld as FLRA general counsel.

DuBester served on the FLRA under Presidents Obama and Trump, and is a previous chairman of the National Mediation Board. Grundmann is executive director of the Office of Congressional Workplace Rights, and a former chairwoman of the Merit Systems Protection Board. Rumsfeld joined FLRA in 2013, and has been DuBester’s chief counsel.