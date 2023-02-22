The Space Development Agency (SDA) is seeking an industry partner to develop, implement, and sustain a Battle Management Command, Control, and Communications (BMC3) application factory, according to a solicitation released on Feb. 14.

BMC3 will enhance the capabilities of the Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture (PWSA) “to provide ubiquitous data communications and accelerated decision-making focused on enhancing the warfighters’ ability to find-fix-finish, FAST,” the 65-page solicitation states.

According to the agency, processed data will be routed across a mesh network of satellites to enable timely dissemination to both the warfighter and other systems in the architecture. Evolving threats and mission needs will be continuously addressed through on-orbit updates to the flight software.

“This acquisition establishes software development capabilities to securely and rapidly field mission applications developed by BMC3 ecosystem participants in support of Joint All Domain Command and Control (JADC2) objectives,” the request for proposals says.

Specifically, the project will involve several moving parts:

BMC3 Application Factory: Development and sustainment of “DevSecOps continuous integration/continuous delivery pipeline tailored for the BMC3 ecosystem”;

Development and sustainment of “DevSecOps continuous integration/continuous delivery pipeline tailored for the BMC3 ecosystem”; Secure Interoperable-Middleware Layer (SIL): A “key enabler” for the Application Factory that “will provide BMC3 application developers a secure middleware capability, enabling the applications to integrate and run on the BMC3 hardware,” including the development, integration, testing, and sustainment of the SIL;

A “key enabler” for the Application Factory that “will provide BMC3 application developers a secure middleware capability, enabling the applications to integrate and run on the BMC3 hardware,” including the development, integration, testing, and sustainment of the SIL; Integration, testing, and operational support for BMC3 applications ; and

; and BMC3 Ecosystem Lead: Providing software and hardware integration functions, “with the responsibility for leading and coordinating development activities within the BMC3 ecosystem.”

Responses to the solicitation are due by March 16.

SDA plans to issue a single award for the initiative not to exceed $25 million. An authorization to proceed is anticipated for June 16, with and 24-month base period of performance.

The Pentagon’s schedule calls for delivery of a minimum viable product for the app factory in the first quarter of fiscal year FY) 2024, and a minimum viable capability release in the third quarter of FY 2024.