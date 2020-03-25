Rigas Succeeding Weichert as OMB Management Deputy Director

Michael Rigas, deputy director of the Office of Personnel Management (OPM), is taking on double duty with the additional role of acting deputy director for management at the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), and getting bumped up to acting director at OPM, the White House announced today.

“Over the last two years Mike has been one of the key drivers of the President’s Management Agenda, so he is the ideal person to carry the management agenda forward,” said current OMB Deputy Director for Management Margaret Weichert. “I know he’s going to do great work at OMB working to improve the Federal Government’s service and stewardship for the American public.”

Weichert announced her plans to leave the public sector last month. Effective today, Rigas will serve as both acting director of OPM, and acting deputy director for management at OMB.

“I look forward to leveraging my experience at OPM and in the private sector to advance the President’s Management Agenda and deliver results for the American people,” Rigas said.

In his time at OPM, Rigas oversaw efforts to reduce the Federal government’s background investigation backlog and helped transfer the National Background Investigation Bureau to the Department of Defense.