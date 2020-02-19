Rep. Connolly to Host Private Sector Security Clearance Roundtable

Rep. Gerry Connolly, D-Va., is hosting a roundtable discussion for private sector companies to discuss what challenges they face when seeking Federal security clearances on Feb. 24 at George Mason University. Participants will discuss the background investigation backlog and proposals to improve security clearance processes. “This public-private partnership is critical to our national security. Our roundtable is an opportunity to hear from the stakeholders most directly affected by the system’s shortcomings, and is an important step toward a more effective, timely, and transparent security clearance process,” Connolly said.