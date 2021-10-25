Following several Federal initiatives published this year such as the National Security Strategic Guidance and Cybersecurity Executive Order, greater collaboration between the public and private sectors is critical to better understand and manage risk.

For MeriTalking’s second installment of the “Human Side of Cyber” Series, Teddra Thomas Burgess, senior vice president of Public Sector at Tanium, talks with Joyce Hunter, former deputy CIO of the USDA and current executive director of The Institute for Critical Infrastructure Technology, about the Cyber EO guidance, why collaboration is a vital factor for national cyber improvements, recommendations on how to coordinate a better defense, and more.