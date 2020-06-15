NTIA Continues to Dispute FCC’s Ligado Spectrum Decision

The National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) is continuing to dispute a unanimous decision in April by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to grant Ligado access to a spectrum band adjacent to a band used by the Defense Department (DoD) for Global Positioning System (GPS).

NTIA – which oversees the use of spectrum by Federal agencies, including DoD – stated its position in a reply to Ligado’s opposition to NTIA’s petitions filed in May.