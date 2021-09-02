The National Science Foundation (NSF) announced 23 new awards through its Research Traineeship Program, expanding the program to 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The awards, totaling $64 million, will fund and support graduate students and educate the next generation of STEM professionals that focus on research and development in topics like artificial intelligence, quantum information science, and engineering.

Some awards this year include:

Detecting and Addressing Bias in Data, Humans, and Institutions- the State University of New York at Stony Brook Harnessing the Data Revolution: Convergence at the Interfaces of Policy, Data Science, Environmental Science, and Engineering to Combat the Spread of Antibiotic Resistance- Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University AI: Digital Transformation of Development- University of California-Berkeley AI-Future of Work at the Human-Technology Frontier: Co-Design of Trustworthy AI and Future Work Systems- George Washington University Future of Work at the Human-Technology Frontier: Linguistic Diversity Across the Lifespan: Transforming Training to Advance Human-Technology Interaction- Pennsylvania State University-University Park Harnessing the Data Revolution: Computing and Data Science Training for Materials Innovation, Discovery, Analytics- University of Delaware AI: Convergent, Responsible, and Ethical AI Training Experience for Roboticists- the University of Texas at Austin Harnessing the Data Revolution: Convergent Research in Integrative and Public Land Management- Western Colorado University Convergence of Nano-Engineered Devices for Environmental and Sustainability Applications- University of California-Merced



The program aims to support and train graduate students in interdisciplinary research areas labeled high priority to the nation through a comprehensive traineeship model that is evidence-based and aligned with changing workforce and research needs.

“Tomorrow’s scientific and societal challenges call for a transformation of STEM graduate education,” Sylvia Butterfield, acting assistant director for NSF’s Education and Human Resources Directorate, said in a press release. “By combining cutting-edge research and skills training with professional development to ensure students’ success across a range of careers, the NSF Research Traineeship program is a vital part of our continued global leadership in science and engineering.”

Additionally, NSF announced a new cooperative agreement with the Council of Graduate Schools to set up an Innovation Acceleration Hub for the Innovations in Graduate Education program. The new hub would foster learning and collaboration among program awardees, increasing the number and quality of proposals from historically black colleges and universities and minority-serving institutions.