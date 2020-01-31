NSF Looks to Boost STEM Education Research

The American Educational Research Association (AERA) and the Inter-university Consortium for Political and Social Research (ICPSR) announced today the creation of a new research data hub to expand STEM education research. The new data hub – Partnership for Expanding Education Research in STEM (PEERS) – is supported by the National Science Foundation (NSF) through its Core Research Program in the Directorate of Education and Human Resources (ECR). PEERS is a web-based platform that will include “wide-ranging forms of data and data resources and foster new networks of research collaboration and communication in STEM education,” AERA and ICPSR said in a statement. “The hub will facilitate data sharing and analysis and provide technical assistance to advance data skills, tools, and resources across the STEM education research community,” said Karen A. Marrongelle, head of NSF’s Education and Human Resources Directorate. “It will play a significant role in our efforts to advance excellence in U.S. STEM education.”