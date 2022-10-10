The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) issued a special notice on October 5 to explore options to transition from hardware-based ground radio processing to cloud-based software applications.

NOAA’s National Environmental Satellite, Data, and Information Service (NESDIS) is requesting demonstrations to help the agency gain insight into the viability of utilizing commercial sector capabilities for the expansion of the NESDIS Common Cloud Framework where applicable.

As of October 2020, NESDIS has been working toward cloud migration by taking an enterprise adoption approach. The agency’s NESDIS Common Cloud Framework is a critical piece for digital transformation. The framework is designed to securely ingest data and generate operational products.

The agency also wants insight into the utilization of cloud-based core digital ground capabilities required for enterprise-level support of space-to-ground communications in the near term.

“NOAA [expects] to use the results of the demonstrations and studies to gain a deeper understanding of the options to transition to a common service-based enterprise ground architecture,” the notice says.

NOAA expects to post a broad agency announcement (BAA) within the next six weeks, asking for proposal submissions for the demonstrations and studies. BAA submissions are open to the private and academic sectors.