Neeraj Saraf has been tapped as the new director of information technology operations at the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) according to his LinkedIn profile.

As the new director, Saraf is charged with providing robust, effective, and efficient IT services in the areas of data center/IT infrastructure, networks and service desk functions.

Prior to taking the new position at DFC, Saraf was director of data center services at the Department of Housing and Urban Development where he over saw operational availability, evolution, and stability of HUD IT services.

Saraf has worked at various government agencies and departments including the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) as a branch manager of IT operations and engineering, and as an acting Division Chief at the National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

Saraf holds a bachelor’s degree in computer and information science from Ohio State University.