Michael C. Hochman has joined the Office of the National Cyber Director (ONCD) as deputy general counsel and deputy chief of staff, according to his LinkedIn profile.

In those positions, Hochman will oversee executing directives from the executive branch at the (ONCD) office.

Prior to taking on the new positions earlier this month, Hochman had been working as deputy staff secretary at the White House where he was responsible for preparing daily briefing books, and vetting speeches and events.

Before this White House service, Hochman was a member of the law firm Monzack Mersky Browder and Hochman, P.A. for over 17 years. The firm focuses on business law, litigation, bankruptcy, and taxation issues.

Hochman holds a bachelor’s in communications from the University of Pennsylvania and a law degree from Boston College Law School.