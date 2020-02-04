NCCoE Invites Letters of Interest for Data Confidentiality Projects

The National Institute of Standards and Technology filed a Federal Register Notice Tuesday seeking vendors and tech experts to assist with two cybersecurity projects the agency is preparing through its National Cybersecurity Center of Excellence (NCCoE).



“NIST is soliciting responses from all sources of relevant security capabilities… to enter into a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) to provide products and technical expertise to support and demonstrate security platforms for the Data Confidentiality Building Block,” the notice states.

Officials at NIST invite organizations to provide cybersecurity products and technical expertise to support security platforms for two data confidentiality programs intended to help the agency identify, prevent, and respond to potential data breaches:

Officials say the notice is the first step in working with technology companies to address cybersecurity issues identified under the building block, and say the block is open to all interested organizations to participate in one or both projects.

The agency will begin working with selected organizations once enough letters of interest have been submitted, but no sooner than March 5.