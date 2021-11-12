NASA has awarded Halvik Corp. a $148.8 million task order to support information technology and customer service operations for NASA’s governmentwide information technology (IT) contract vehicle.

Under the five-year task order – awarded under the General Services Administration One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services contract – Halvik will support the agency’s Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) program, including a wide range of advanced IT and customer services in managing the SEWP network.

The scope of services to be provided includes business support, program-level support, customer support, contract holder relationship management, procurement/acquisition, and IT support.

The task order begins on Dec. 1 at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Md., and offsite at the NASA leased Aerospace Building, located in Lanham, Md.