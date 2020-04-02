My Cup of IT – Do you Have a Covid-19 Story to Tell?

Times like these make us very aware that we’re part of a community – a remote one, right now, but still very much a community. If it hurts one of us, it hurts us all. If somebody does something heroic or prudent, we all rise. Literally, life and death.

At MeriTalk, we’d like to hear and publish your stories. Our pages are open for government and industry articles and blogs. Profound, tech, human, humorous – we’ve got room for it all. Thank you for everything you do for all of us. Stay well. Please send us your best thinking, musing, and madness. We promise to read it all, and to publish as much as we can.